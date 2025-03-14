EFL make decision on officials for QPR v Leeds United clash

The EFL have made a decision on the officials for Leeds United’s huge clash at QPR.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL have named their officials for Saturday’s Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road, for which Tim Robinson will be the referee.

Premier League referee Robinson has taken charge of five Championship games so far this season, including October’s 2-2 draw between Sunderland and Leeds at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That represented the 18th game involving Leeds that West Sussex official Robinson has taken charge of. Seven of those games have produced Leeds victories, with five others being draws and six more ending in Whites defeats.

Robinson has not brandished a single red card in any of those 18 games and the official has sent off just one player from his 18 games refereed so far this season.

Ex-Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips was given his marching orders by Robinson following a second yellow card for Ipswich Town in November’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

Mark Scholes and Natalie Aspinall have been named as the assistant referees for Saturday’s contest for which Lewis Smith is fourth official.