EFL make decision on officials for QPR v Leeds United clash
The EFL have named their officials for Saturday’s Championship clash between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road, for which Tim Robinson will be the referee.
Premier League referee Robinson has taken charge of five Championship games so far this season, including October’s 2-2 draw between Sunderland and Leeds at the Stadium of Light.
That represented the 18th game involving Leeds that West Sussex official Robinson has taken charge of. Seven of those games have produced Leeds victories, with five others being draws and six more ending in Whites defeats.
Robinson has not brandished a single red card in any of those 18 games and the official has sent off just one player from his 18 games refereed so far this season.
Ex-Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips was given his marching orders by Robinson following a second yellow card for Ipswich Town in November’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.
Mark Scholes and Natalie Aspinall have been named as the assistant referees for Saturday’s contest for which Lewis Smith is fourth official.