EFL make decision on officials for Leeds United's Championship return v Swansea City

The EFL have made a decision on the officials for Leeds United’s return to Championship action against Swansea City.

The EFL have named their officials for Leeds United’s return to Championship action at home to Swansea City, for which Ben Toner will be the referee.

Saturday’s contest against the Swans will represent a second Leeds game that Toner has taken charge of having also refereed December’s Championship hosting of Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 3-1 victory against the Riversiders in that contest in which Toner only brandished three yellow cards and just one for a Leeds player in Max Wober.

Lancashire official Toner has been in charge of 32 games so far this season ranging from Championship fixtures to games in League Two and the Football League Trophy.

Richard Woodward and Graham Kane have been named as assistant referees for Saturday's contest for which James Linington will be fourth official.