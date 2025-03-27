As a manager you always learn, I hope I learn every period to develop and improve. I think you can’t compare last season’s run-in with this year. We had a different setup, but due to the contract situations, we had a group of many players where they know ‘ok, if we don’t make it to the PL, there’s a good chance of a move’. This made it difficult in the run-in, without accusing anyone, it’s just a fact. We had an unlucky situation with Patrick when he was unavailable, we missed him a lot, Struijk out - our rock in defending. I have more or less every player back in team training, different contract situation and different group, not too much to learn from last season’s run-in. But you have to keep your nerve, don’t overdo things, don’t go overmotivated, go into games pretty confident, good mood, enjoy what they’re doing. To have experience is always helpful and we have this, but last season was different to this scenario.