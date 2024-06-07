Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been informed of the status of an independent regulator.

The English Football League (EFL) has called on all political parties to reaffirm their commitment to passing the Football Governance Bill that would introduce an independent regulator to the game.

The bill has been discussed in parliament on multiple occasions but its progress was paused late last month, following the announcement of a general election. The introduction of an independent regulator will be of particular importance to Leeds United fans left concerned by Red Bull’s arrival as minority investors and front-of-shirt sponsors.

The Austrian energy drinks company have previously changed the names and badges of clubs they invest in, causing major controversy among supporters of those clubs. Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted that will not be the case this time but the backing of an independent regulator - which will prohibit such changes without fan consultation - would only strengthen that case.

A statement published on the EFL website read: “At its summer meeting EFL Clubs were provided with a comprehensive update on the status of the Football Governance Bill after its progress in Parliament was halted following the announcement of next month’s General Election.

“Given the enthusiastic level of cross-party support prior to Parliament falling, the League is calling on all political parties to commit to a continuation of the Bill within their manifestos when they are published.”

EFL Chair Rick Parry said: “We stand ready to work with the new Government to ensure the Bill is re-introduced and progressed as quickly as possible in the new Parliament. It was disappointing it was lost because of the election; however, it is critical that this is only a short delay as the underlying systemic issues remain.

“We believe there is a timely opportunity for the incoming Government to take positive and decisive action to ensure that football has a financially sustainable future due to the importance professional Clubs are to their communities and the people they serve.”

The bill has been supported across Westminster with both leading parties, Labour and The Conservatives, backing the introduction of an independent regulator. Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, who first recommended the review, said she was ‘100% convinced’ that a regulator will be created.

The regulator will have the power to hold teams across the Premier League and EFL to specific duties. Among them are a ‘duty to not relocate without approval’ and a ‘duty not to change crest, home shirt colours or name without approval’. That approval will not come without consultation with supporters, a move which the government says will ‘put fans back at the heart of how football is run.’

