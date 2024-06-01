How much is Red Bull worth? Stunning net worth compared to fellow Leeds United investors

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 1st Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have added to their group of high-profile investors.

Leeds United welcomed another high-profile name on board this week after confirming Red Bull’s arrival as a minority stakeholder. The Austrian energy drinks company will become the new front-of-shirt sponsor from next season and has also joined an ever-growing list of individuals and companies involved at Elland Road.

Since 49ers Enterprises completed their full takeover last summer, the group of investors has continued to grow with some well-known names cropping up including the likes of comedian Will Ferrell, Actor Russell Crowe and several American sports stars. Red Bull’s investment had added them to the list and when it comes to available funds, few involved with any football club can boast such power. Take a look below to see how the company’s net worth ranks among those invested in Leeds.

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

1. T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

Photo Sales
The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

2. Joe Staley

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

Photo Sales
The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

3. Larry Nance Jr.

The New Orleans Pelicans star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

Photo Sales
Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

4. Erik Johnson

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

Photo Sales
The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

5. Myles Jack

The American football linebacker is currently a free agent and while his estimated net worth is $5 million, it is predicted to be closer to the $45-50 million (£35-39 million) mark

Photo Sales
The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

6. Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche is said to be worth $56 million (£44.4 million)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Red Bull