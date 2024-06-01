Leeds United welcomed another high-profile name on board this week after confirming Red Bull’s arrival as a minority stakeholder. The Austrian energy drinks company will become the new front-of-shirt sponsor from next season and has also joined an ever-growing list of individuals and companies involved at Elland Road.

Since 49ers Enterprises completed their full takeover last summer, the group of investors has continued to grow with some well-known names cropping up including the likes of comedian Will Ferrell, Actor Russell Crowe and several American sports stars. Red Bull’s investment had added them to the list and when it comes to available funds, few involved with any football club can boast such power. Take a look below to see how the company’s net worth ranks among those invested in Leeds.