Archie Gray will become the latest member of his family to represent Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday.

Eddie Gray insists great nephew Archie will not be phased by the occasion of Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash against Southampton.

Since making his senior debut in the 2-2 opening day draw at home to Cardiff City, Gray Jnr has become an integral part of Farke’s team and quickly emerged as one of the brightest academy talents in recent memory. So crucial to that rapid rise has been the teenager’s level-headed mentality and that he put in arguably his best performance of the season in last week’s high-stakes semi-final thumping of Norwich City is evidence of a young star unfazed by pressure.

“It makes me feel proud,” Eddie told ITV of his great nephew’s likely appearance on Sunday. “To see another family member go out on a big occasion at Wembley, it’s a great occasion because it means you’ve achieved something, but it’s always nice to win as well. I think he’ll handle it [the occasion], he’s in the side as a young player.

“If he plays, and no-one knows what the team is going to be, I think he will handle it well. He’s got a good attitude towards the game. He loves his football, so hopefully he will play and Leeds United get a result.”

Eddie was the first of the Gray dynasty to play for Leeds and part of the last Whites side to win at Wembley, operating on the left-wing in the 1972 FA Cup final win over Arsenal. Since then, trips to the home of football have provided only heartbreak for those of a United persuasion.

That weight of previous trauma weighs heavier on supporters than it will on the players, with many about to experience a game of such magnitude for the first time in their young careers. As part of Don Revie’s all-conquering side, Gray enjoyed plenty of massive games and the 76-year-old has urged those walking out on Sunday to relish the pressure.

“I don’t think I can give the players advice because the game has changed so much,” the legendary former Whites man added. “The only thing I would say to them is to try and embrace the occasion. Try to go out there and enjoy it. I think when you play, your aim is to play to the best of your ability, for the benefit of the side.

“I think Daniel has done a great job and I think he’s got that mentality within the squad. They’re all playing for each other, they're playing as a group and if you go out with that attitude, you’ll always have a chance of winning games, especially with the quality we’ve got. Our boys upfront can be a threat to anybody.

