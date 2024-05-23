Attacking duo absent from training video ahead of Leeds United vs Southampton play-off final at Wembley
Both forwards have experienced varying degrees of injury problems lately with Adams picking up an issue in the 2-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road at the start of this month, while Scotland international Stewart has missed the majority of this season.
Neither player was spotted in the Saints' in-house training video published on the club's official app during this week, casting doubt on their availability for this weekend's fixture at the home of football.
Boss Russell Martin has already suggested Adams will be ready 'in some capacity' for the Wembley final after missing the 3-1 semi-final second leg victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.
"He will be involved. Whether that's starting or on the bench, he will definitely, definitely be involved.
"For him, the risk did outweigh the reward in the end because he still felt a little something.
"Fair play to him, he said he would try. He said 'If I'm needed, I'll give you 10 minutes off the bench, 15 minutes or whatever.'
"He will be ready in some capacity for the final," the Saints gaffer said.
On Stewart, Martin was optimistic, allaying fears that he had picked up another injury: "He's fine. He took a whack in the first leg, but he's taken part in some training and he was only going to be used tonight [vs West Brom] if we really, really needed him.
"We are really expecting him to be fully fit and recovered in time for the final as well. It could be two really big options for us."
Whether Martin's bullish fitness declarations come to fruition on Sunday remains to be seen, meanwhile Leeds striker Patrick Bamford faces a race against time to be fit himself after sustaining a knee injury last month.
