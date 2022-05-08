'Disgrace' - Leeds United fans offer unanimous verdict as the Whites' capitulate against Arsenal

@Katemariesmith5: Knowing what's at stake how can they play like this?! Absolute disgrace.

@Cryptojimmy88: Every single Leeds player doesn't have a clue what they're supposed to be doing on that pitch. Tactics all over the place!

@AndrewB50342569: Setting up so narrow against a team who build up everything out wide smacks of naivety.

@Jackthomas91: When we go down, 80-90 percent of this squad needs shipping out! Build the team around Joffy, Cresswell and Bate if they’ll stay. Too many players past their prime and it’s painfully obvious!

@Ryan_Butler99: Being a Leeds fan is the cause of my depression.

@Tom83491351: Not one good player in blue today.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal against Leeds United. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

@Sincerelyadamo: We’ve gone from training every day to not at all by the looks of it.

@Cudwsam: Premier League or championship - just get this season finished. Not enjoyed a single second of it.

@Iainthompson20: Quite clear that Jesse Marsch hasn’t got the dressing room, never seen heads go as much as this lot have the first half. Spineless.

@LukeSwinden: Embarrassing. Not one of them fit to wear the shirt.

Jack Harrison pursues Mohamed Elneny during Leeds United's Premier League clash against Arsenal. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

@LUFCFanHarrison: Down and out, no way back from here. Here’s to Reading away.