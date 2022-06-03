Diego Llorente praises never-say-die attitude of Leeds United teammates after season of 'suffering'

The Whites escaped the drop by the skin of their teeth, as a season-long battle with the relegation zone ended happily with a win at Brentford on the final day.

Following on from their astounding ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, Llorente said his side attacked the challenges of their second season admirably.

"For those of us who are here day to day, to be able to turn the situation on it’s head and achieve the objective demonstrates that we were never willing be be defeated.

"It's different (to being in the top half) - there's more tension. We have had significant injuries during the season and we have all worked together - the first teamers and the boys from the academy - to achieve our objective by suffering until the last day."

Amid accusations of his team being 'found out', former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was sacked in March to be replaced by Jesse Marsch.

Despite the added pressure on defence, Llorente said he enjoys playing for a team that takes risks going forward.

Diego Llorente stretches to keep the ball in during Leeds United's 3-1 final day victory at the Brentford Community Stadium. Pic: Alex Davidson.

"It has its pros and cons. This season the teams studied us more and it has been more difficult to get a good run of victories," he said.

"I have always liked this type of style, all my teams have been daring, it is demanding but it is enjoyable.

"(Bielsa) is a very special coach. I will not have nor have I had anyone like him. He works in a special way.

"He is very analytical, ensuring (training) exercises make sense, that the mechanisms that are ingrained by repetition so they are instinctive on the field.

Leeds United celebrate Jack Harrison's all-important goal at the Brentford Community Stadium on the final day of the season. Pic: Alex Davidson.