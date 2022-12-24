Diego Llorente makes Leeds United vow and reflects on personal improvement plus surprise

Spanish international defender Llorente has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2026, signing a new deal two years on from his arrival for around £18m from Real Sociedad in September 2020. Llorente has amassed 55 appearances since joining the Whites and believes he has improved during that time frame faced with a first challenge of Premier League football.

At 29 years old, the Spanish centre-back believes there is also further improvement in the locker and has vowed that he can help the Whites push on in what is now the club's third season back in the country's top division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good moment for me," Llorente told LUTV, reflecting on his new deal. "It's an exciting moment. I think it's a good opportunity for me to keep helping the team. Now it's two years since I have been here and I think I can keep helping the team and it's a happy time for me.”

GOOD MOMENT: Diego Llorente signs his new Leeds United deal next to Whites director of football Victor Orta.

Pressed on how he thought he had developed faced with Premier League football and since signing for Leeds, the centre-back reasoned: "I think now I am a better player. I think the Premier League is a hard competition but I feel that this competition really helps me to improve all my football but I think I can keep improving and keep helping my team mates.