Derby saw claims for a penalty dismissed in Saturday’s defeat at Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dermot Gallagher has declared whether Derby County should have had a penalty in Saturday’s defeat at Leeds United - with complete agreement on Ref Watch.

Derby fell to a 2-0 reverse in Saturday lunchtime’s very one-sided Championship clash at Elland Road but the Rams saw claims for a penalty dismissed with the score goalless in the very early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites defender Pascal Struijk and Derby striker Kayden Jackson tussled as the pair chased a long ball down the right channel towards the Whites box and Jackson ended up on the deck just inside the Whites penalty area.

Jackson raised his arms calling for a spot kick only for referee Matthew Donohue to play on and ex-Premier League referee Gallagher believes the man in the middle made the right call.

"I think they were both feeling for each other,” said a dismissive Gallagher on Sky Sports News Ref Watch. “He (Jackson) is quite happy to go down. Does he (Struijk) pull him down like that? I wasn't convinced honestly."

Regular panelists Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock agreed.

“I don’t think there’s enough in that,” said Smith. “I do think that they are both sort of holding on to each other. Not enough for a penalty."

Warnock added: “Not enough. Not enough for a penalty."