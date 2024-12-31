Leeds United are far better-placed going into 2025 than they were 12 months ago. Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Derby County means Daniel Farke’s men will be top of the Championship when the January transfer window opens for business, with many tipping them as hot favourites to stay there until May.

A balanced squad and well-managed fitness levels have left Leeds in good health but while Farke expects a quiet month in LS11, recruitment chiefs will surely be weighing up an addition or two. There is also interest in the current crop from elsewhere which will have to be managed.

Speculation has been heating up in recent weeks and is set to go into overdrive once the window opens on Wednesday. So ahead of that likely chaos, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every recent Whites transfer story.

Illan Meslier The French goalkeeper was linked with a sensational Premier League return last month, with Manchester United and Arsenal thought to be interested. The Daily Mail recently claimed Leeds would be 'open' to a sale if the right offer came in. Daniel Farke has continually stood by his first-choice goalkeeper in the aftermath of recent high-profile mistakes.

Pascal Struijk Struijk has been excellent again this season but with left-sided centre-backs hard to find, that form has reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham, Wolves and Brighton. As with Meslier, a mid-season move away from Elland Road is highly unlikely, with Farke adamant Leeds are under no pressure to sell.

Max Wober The 26-year-old has been linked with a return to RB Salzburg in recent weeks but the Austrian club's managing director for sport Rouven Schroder recently suggested a mid-season move would be out of their price-range. Had worked his way back into the team until knee issues resurfaced.

Junior Firpo Firpo is currently free to speak with foreign clubs regarding a summer move. The left-back is into the final six months of his Leeds contract and as of yet, there has been no sign of a new deal edging closer. Farke has regularly praised Firpo but insists focus is on the matches ahead, rather than summer plans.

Charlie Crew Six-month loan move to Doncaster Rovers was confirmed earlier this window, with the midfielder getting off to a great start at his new club.

Patrick Bamford Blackburn were linked with a move earlier this window and manager John Eustace confirmed interest in his former Derby County teammate on Monday. But the YEP understands Leeds do not expect to lose their third-choice striker, who remains out with a hamstring injury.