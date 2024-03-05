Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Prutton expects many more ‘twists’ in the Championship promotion race but has backed Leeds United to return to winning ways against Stoke City this evening.

Leeds host Stoke at Elland Road looking to bounce back from Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town. The home side were down to 10-men for the entire second-half but Patrick Bamford's equaliser was the only goal Daniel Farke's side could manage on a flat day.

The Whites still have 28 points from the last 30 on offer and can quickly put themselves back in the driving seat if results elsewhere go their way. Farke’s men first have to do their job and Prutton is expecting another home win and yet another clean sheet.

"The winning run wasn’t going to last forever, but Leeds will still be frustrated they weren’t able to see off a Huddersfield side reduced to 10 with more than half the game remaining," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column. "They have handed the impetus - ever so slightly - back to Ipswich. But there will be more twists to come.

"Stoke got a much-needed win over Middlesbrough at the weekend, and could haul themselves out of the bottom three with a result on Tuesday night. But I still can’t see them getting anything at Elland Road. Prediction: 2-0."

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also in action on Tuesday evening, with the former at Sunderland while the latter host Bristol City. Both have had patchy runs of form in recent weeks, allowing Leeds and Southampton to close the gap considerably - there are now just eight points from first to fourth.

Leicester have lost their last three matches - including the 3-1 defeat at Leeds last month - in a concerning mini-collapse, but Prutton expects them to take all three points from the Stadium of Light in a tight affair. Ipswich, meanwhile, won just one game in nine from December to February but have since won five in a row and have been tipped to increase that run against Bristol.