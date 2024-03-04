Leeds United may have dropped out of the automatic promotion spots over the weekend but they're still being tipped to reclaim their spot in the Premier League this season. In fact, according to Football Web Pages, who have used data collected from the season so far to predict the outcome of the remaining 11 rounds of Championship fixtures, Daniel Farke's side are on course to surpass the 100-point mark this season.

That's a feat only six teams have done managed since the 46-game season was introduced in 1988-89, with Burnley the most recent side to do it, hitting 101 points last season. Fulham (2000-01), Leicester City (2013-14), Newcastle United (2009-10), Sunderland (1998-99) and Reading (2005-06), are the other teams have have topped a ton in the Championship.