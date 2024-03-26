Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Prutton is struggling to see beyond a 13th win in 14 games for Leeds United when they face Watford on Good Friday.

Leeds have been top of the Championship over the March international break after beating Millwall 2-0 earlier this month, thanks to goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James. Daniel Farke's side have clawed back 17 points in previous leaders Leicester City thanks to a near-perfect start to the new year, with points dropped on just one occasion and no goals conceded from open play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That incredible run has heaped pressure on Leicester who, thanks in part to their own poor run, have dropped into second for the first time in more than 25 weeks. Enzo Maresca's side could briefly return to the top with victory over Bristol City but Prutton admits their recent form should worry Foxes fans.

“Leeds, apart from the Huddersfield game - the only game they’ve dropped points in 2024 - have been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal,” Prutton told Sky Sports’ Championship Predictions podcast. “I’m not saying for one second that this is a mismatch of a game because of who’s on the pitch. Watford do have some very, very good players but Leeds have been absolutely phenomenal and it’s very hard to see beyond an away win.

“As much as everyone is looking at what Leeds have done, from Leicester's point of view there will be a slight concern. They've had the FA Cup to keep them occupied but now it's back to what they have done so far this season. Over the course of the season, the fact they are joint-top suggests it's been a success but when we've seen them be so far ahead of everyone else, as they were, that's when there has to be some concern going into [the run-in].”

With Leicester playing at lunchtime on Friday and Ipswich Town at Blackburn Rovers earlier in the evening, Leeds could kick off at Watford in third but victory would reinstate them as the team to catch. Any one of the aforementioned trio could end the day in first, which typifies the tightness of the promotion race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad