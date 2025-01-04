Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Prutton has sized up this afternoon’s Championship showdown between Hull and Leeds.

Sky Sports host David Prutton has issued a Leeds United warning ahead of today’s Championship clash at Hull City with a Whites declaration and prediction.

Leeds and Hull are approaching this afternoon’s showdown at opposite ends of the table which is headed by Daniel Farke’s Whites who have a three-point cushion in top spot.

Hull currently sit third-bottom but ex-Leeds midfielder Prutton has fired a warning to his former side about how the Tigers have improved under new boss Ruben Selles.

Prutton, though, has declared that a Leeds team hoping to seal automatic promotion really should be winning at Hull - and fancies the Whites to record a 2-1 success.

Speaking to the YEP, Hull-born Prutton was asked how he saw today’s contest going and warned of Hull: “They are better now that they have got Ruben Selles in the building.

"At one stage they were looking in serious trouble but I think the work that Ruben has done so far shows that there is a team in there that is capable of competing in the Championship.

"It's a game that Leeds can't take lightly at all with Hull having a bit more fight about them in recent weeks so it's an intriguing one, I think, to see where both teams are at.

“Obviously there is a bit of an affiliation with my home city and a team that I thoroughly loved playing for so it's always a decent game to keep an eye out on.

"But if Leeds have any aspirations of being in at least the top two then they 'should' come through with full points and I'd say Leeds to win 2-1."