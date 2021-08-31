Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE - Whites close in on Dan James deal
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm this evening - and you can follow all of the latest Leeds United developments here throughout the day.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off for August with Sunday's 1-1 draw at Burnley which has left Leeds 15th in the very early Premier League table, on two points from three games played.
So will United make any more signings on deadline day and will anybody be leaving Elland Road before the 11pm deadline?
The YEP's rolling live blog will keep you up to date throughout the day.
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 15:46
- Transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.
- Whites closing in on capture of Dan James on permanent deal.
James leaves Elland Road
Rob Page on Dan James’ move to Leeds
Wales boss Rob Page on Daniel James: “At this moment in time he’s been told he can leave and he’s got himself a move to a club that wants him.
“You want all your players to think like that. We all like confidence & being told we’re doing well. He’s no different to all players. We want them all playing competitive football at a club where they’re loved.”
Good afternoon
Good afternoon - Joe Urquhart reporting for blog duty... we’re still awaiting news of Dan James’ move to Elland Road.
The 23-year-old’s medical is all completed and the paperwork appears to be signed, we’re just sitting on the official announcement.
I’ll be here to take you through the rest of the day up until the 11pm deadline tonight.
Dan James latest
Dan James has completed his Leeds medical. The winger has just arrived at Elland Road after completing the second part of his medical at the training ground, report Sky. James is now formalising his transfer at Elland Road. £25m switch from Manchester United.
Whites outgoings update
Bryce Hosannah is finalising a move to Wrexham whilst Barrow could end the day with both Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts, the former on loan, the latter on a permanent deal.
Helder Costa enquiry - report
Valencia have enquired about signing Helder Costa according to Sky. Leeds are certainly not going to be short of wingers if and when Dan James signs.
Raphinha at no 10? Maybe not
Dan James medical - report
Dan James is now undergoing his Leeds United medical with a £25m fee with Manchester United agreed for his transfer from the Red Devils, according to Sky.