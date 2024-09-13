Daniel Farke's strongest Leeds United's XI and subs gallery if injuries clear

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season

Leeds United are back in action after the international break this weekend with a home clash against recently relegated Burnley. The Whites beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road last time out and are yet to lose in the league this season.

Daniel Farke is hoping to guide the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League in this campaign after they missed out last term in the play-off final against Southampton at Wembley. Leeds have started well and will be eager to keep their momentum going over the next few weeks with some more wins. Here is a look at their strongest XI and bench...

1. GK: Illan Meslier

The Frenchman is the best goalkeeper on Leeds United's books. | Getty Images

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

He joined over the summer from Sheffield United. | Getty Images

3. CB: Joe Rodon

The centre-back's move from Spurs was made permanent in the last window. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

He has been with the Whites since 2018. Photo: Cameron Smith

5. LB: Junior Firpo

The left-back has played 88 games for the Yorkshire club so far. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

The former Chelsea man has found a home at Elland Road. Photo: Lewis Storey

