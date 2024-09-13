Daniel Farke's strongest Leeds United's XI and subs gallery if injuries clear

Leeds United are back in action after the international break this weekend with a home clash against recently relegated Burnley. The Whites beat Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road last time out and are yet to lose in the league this season.

Daniel Farke is hoping to guide the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League in this campaign after they missed out last term in the play-off final against Southampton at Wembley. Leeds have started well and will be eager to keep their momentum going over the next few weeks with some more wins. Here is a look at their strongest XI and bench...