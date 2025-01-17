Daniel Farke reveals Leeds United transfer meetings and director's text before visit amid Sheffield Wednesday breakdown
Farke takes his men back into Championship action on Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday, where the relationship between the owner and the manager appears to have broken down. Dejphon Chansiri told a fan forum this week that he and Danny Röhl had not spoken since December and insisted that his 'employee' should come to him if he wants to discuss transfers.
Leeds boss Farke refused to comment on what was going on at Hillsborough but spoke about the importance of harmony between key decision makers.
"I won’t comment on Wednesday situation," he said. "My experience is club is always successful when the key people are tied together on one page. I’m not speaking about other clubs. The people important for me, myself, Adam Underwood, Alex [Davies], we are in daily conversations in transfer windows. We had a long meeting yesterday and will have another one today after our press conference. Angus Kinnear [CEO] will be around, we’ll also have a good conversation later. This week, Gretar [Steinsson, Red Bull network] was in, we’re capable to use his network. Nick Hammond with his experience and network supports us with recommendations."
Farke is also in regular contact with 49ers Enterprises supremo and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, and will welcome director Peter Lowy to Thorp Arch on Saturday for the final training session before they face the Owls.
"After the last game I had a good telephone call with Paraag, things we want to do on the short, mid and long-term," he said. "Perhaps I have too many conversations...just joking. Our conversations are on a top level. Speaking about everything that’s quite important. Peter Lowy texted me today, will be around for a short chat at training tomorrow. We’re working in the same direction."
