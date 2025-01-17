Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke insists Leeds United are not 'scared' of improvements made by transfer activity elsewhere in the Championship title race.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are active in the January window in an attempt to bolster Chris Wilder's injury-ravaged squad. The Blades and Sunderland have been vying for the signing of striker Tom Cannon, who was this week recalled from his Stoke City loan by parent club Leicester City. The Black Cats have already strengthened, however, with the arrival of Enzo Le Fee on loan from Serie A outfit Roma.

Farke says Leeds' involvement in the mid-season market will not be linked to what is going on at other clubs at the top end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No because we don't sign a player just to make sure he doesn't join a different club," he said. "What other clubs do is their business, I would never comment on this. At the moment there is just one team that is top of the league. To improve the best team in the league is difficult. If you're not in the best position then there's a bit more urgency to improve the team and squad. We're not scared of any improvements. If you over-do business it can be tricky with the spirit, the vibes, the togetherness.”

Farke continues to stick to his pre-January message that Leeds will remain alert for possibilities, including a potential injury situation in defence with news that Pascal Struijk will be out for at least three weeks and potentially three months.

"I will never rule out business," he said. "If you find a player who will improve your squad, why not? He has to be a great character and affordable. If not we go with what we've got. We have to be a bit more aware and transparent to name it like it is with Pascal’s injury. If we would be in panic mode, the prices of our targets go up, but we are not in panic mode."