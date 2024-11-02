Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is unsure if a Championship game has ever delivered statistics as dominant as his side’s in the 3-0 rout of Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds had the game won at the break thanks to goals from Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson. They made light work of an Argyle side sitting deep after James’ spectacular opener from outside the area. Piroe was in the right place to tuck away number two after pinball in the Plymouth penalty area and then Aaronson did the same to make it three inside 38 minutes.

The second half was somewhat of a procession and Leeds did take the foot off the gas, but there were chances to add a fourth. Willy Gnonto was played in by Aaronson and pulled his shot wide, while Charlie Crew was denied by keeper Daniel Grimshaw when he struck from distance. Crew was one of three debutants in the second half as Farke gave minutes to free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui and academy teenager Sam Chambers.

Wayne Rooney’s men were unable to test Illan Meslier all afternoon, even when they went for a slightly more attacking formation and approach in the second half. The full-time statistics showed Leeds with 23 shots to their name and not a single one mustered by the visitors.

“Most dominant definitely, but not sure if I was ever involved in a game or if there was a game on this level with such a statistic - no shots on goal, xG was 0.0 and zero corners for them,” he said. “We were in total control, this is what I love, when you're so dominant. We needed 10, 15 minutes to find our tactical positioning between the lines to create a few more gaps and chances against this back six and three midfielders in front of them.

“Afterwards we were all over them, scored three really good goals and could have done a bit more. Second half I could have done with a few more goals out of our dominance but on the other hand it was also important to stay dominant and rock solid. We didn't give them one chance away, I was pretty pleased. No complaints that we didn't chip in with more goals. The lads did pretty well today.”

Though Leeds were home and hosed at the break, two of his defenders were seen exchanging angry words as they came off the pitch. Willy Gnonto had to guide Junior Firpo down the tunnel as the left-back and Joe Rodon engaged in a spirited debate about some facet of the first half performance. Farke welcomes the pursuit of perfection among his players and wants them to keep each other to account.

“So long as it’s in the sense of what we want to achieve and then not over the line or disrespectful, I like it,” he said. “And it’s also something we’re working on. It’s not like we’re just addicted to the scoreline or results, it’s also about habits, principles and when we are not there with 100 per cent I want us to be unhappy. It’s a good sign if even our mature players, who could of course have been happy with a clean sheet, creating many chances, 3-0 up, that they are unhappy if even a small detail was not perfect. It’s also the right of our more mature and experienced players, both are leaders in the group, to discuss and to bring our focus even a bit more forward.”

Farke was also delighted to be able to introduce two of his less mature players for their Elland Road debuts. Teenagers Chambers and Crew have pleased the manager with their contributions in training at Thorp Arch.

“Sam is a brave player,” said Farke. “He was involved in many goals and assists in training, he has a good intensity. He needs to add endurance but he's a pretty young lad, just 17. Today was the time to give him a first taste. He has a good instinct when to run deep. We're happy with his development. Charlie is facing lots of competition with Ao and Joe Rothwell shining and with Ethan and Ilia but he tries to improve his physicality and consistency in his passing choices. He did pretty well in the last weeks. Hopefully he can continue this in order to be a really good option in our midfield. I'm happy he's there with his debut on this path.”