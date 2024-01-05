Daniel Farke press conference live: Leeds United boss explains Djed Spence loan decision amid FA Cup preview
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon in which he is expected to explain the club's decision to send on-loan defender Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Whites' FA Cup Third Round tie with Peterborough United will take on secondary importance in today's press conference as Daniel Farke sits down with the media to discuss the club's first major move of the January transfer window.
Djed Spence's return to Spurs, at the behest of Leeds, came as a surprise on Thursday evening, leading to mounting speculation as to the reason behind United's decision. Farke is expected to provide clarification on the termination of Spence's loan from 1:30pm this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Leeds boss is also expected to offer an injury update on the likes of Sam Byram [hamstring], Jamie Shackleton [glute] and Pascal Struijk [adductor] ahead of Sunday's cup meet with Darren Ferguson's Posh.
Updates from Farke's press call at Thorp Arch will filter arrive here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Set those alarms
Farke will be joining us in the media suite at 1:30pm. Don't miss it.
Sunday's opponents
Peterborough currently sit third in League One and are on a ten-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
Their last league defeat came at the beginning of November, which means Sunday's fixture will be no walk in the park for Daniel Farke's men.
Leeds statement
Here is the club's official statement on the matter from Thursday night:
Leeds United can confirm Djed Spence has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, bringing his loan spell with the club to an end.
Spence made seven appearances whilst with the Whites after joining in the summer transfer window.
We would like to thank Djed for his efforts whilst at Elland Road and we wish him well for his future career.
Elephant in the room
Of course, the Leeds boss will be keen to talk about the challenge his side will face against Peterborough, but the story of the day is Spence's somewhat unexpected return to Spurs.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good morning, we'll be up at Thorp Arch this afternoon where Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' Third Round tie with Peterborough United.
There is also the small matter of Djed Spence's loan deal being terminated to discuss. We anticipate Farke will explain the club's thinking behind that particular decision.