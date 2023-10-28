Daniel Farke has issued an injury update after Leeds United were dealt a fresh concern during their comfortable win over Huddersfield Town.

Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville grabbed two each and all in the first half, with the Terriers grabbing a consolation goal in the second half. The Whites are hoping to make up ground on the runaway top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town sooner rather than later, and they will get their chance next weekend.

Farke's men make the trip to the East Midlands on Friday night to take on Leicester City, and it will be a big opportunity to make up some ground, with the Foxes able to extend the gap back to 14 points with a win in their 3pm kick-off.

Though, while Leeds will be pleased to pick up some confidence ahead of that one, they have been dealt a potential injury blow in the form of key defender Joe Rodon, who limped off at the 64th minute mark, evidently feeling some sort of twinge.