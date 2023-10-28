Daniel Farke issues injury update on Leeds United star who limped off ahead of Leicester City clash
Daniel Farke has issued an injury update after Leeds United were dealt a fresh concern during their comfortable win over Huddersfield Town.
Leeds United returned to winning ways with style on Saturday, making easy work of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Daniel Farke's men were handed a reality check against Stoke City during the week, but they didn't flinch at Elland Road, winning 4-1 in a game that did bring an injury concern.
Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville grabbed two each and all in the first half, with the Terriers grabbing a consolation goal in the second half. The Whites are hoping to make up ground on the runaway top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town sooner rather than later, and they will get their chance next weekend.
Farke's men make the trip to the East Midlands on Friday night to take on Leicester City, and it will be a big opportunity to make up some ground, with the Foxes able to extend the gap back to 14 points with a win in their 3pm kick-off.
Though, while Leeds will be pleased to pick up some confidence ahead of that one, they have been dealt a potential injury blow in the form of key defender Joe Rodon, who limped off at the 64th minute mark, evidently feeling some sort of twinge.
After the game, Farke was asked if there was any clarity on the potential injury setback at this stage. He responded: "He reported after the game that he felt a bit in his hamstring. I don't think it's a major injury. The next one or two days we'll calm the load down. Let's see how it develops. I think all three of them, Sam Byram, Cree Summerville and Joe Rodon, will be able to travel with us [to Leicester next Friday]. I am carefully optimistic and confident."