Daniel Farke ‘happy to lose’ one Leeds United starter as Weston McKennie makes fitness admission
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as club football returns.
Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they face Millwall in the capital.
The Whites have put together a mixed start to the season, winning just once, and they will now be looking to push on now that they have a settled squad. Daniel Farke will be expected to guide Leeds to a promotion push this season, but the Whites are going to need to turn draws into wins if they are going to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Meslier claim
Farke is said to be willing to lose Illan Meslier during the winter transfer window.
Meslier was initially expected to leave in the summer, and especially after Leeds signed Karl Darlow, but the French stopper wound up staying, and he is the club’s number one for now. But Football Insider are now saying Meslier is one of the players Farke will be happy to offload during the winter window.
You would think Meslier’s performances between now and the winter will define any exit decision.
McKennie speaks
Weston McKennie has opened up on his difficult loan spell with Leeds.
“I’m not one to make excuses at all. Honestly, I don’t think my physical fitness was the best because I was so used to being at Juventus and playing every three days,” he told The American Dream podcast.
“Game fitness is way different to training fitness for me. I become game fit by playing games, and I can’t replicate that in training. Playing one game a week, I didn’t feel I was in the best physical shape in terms of being able to last a 90-minute game.
“It didn’t help that when I got there, I went there because of Jesse Marsch, then two weeks later he’s sacked. I had four different managers in six months. One of my coaches, I honestly don’t think he knew who I was. I was used outside the box for corner kicks, but 85% of my career goals have been inside the box off set-pieces, crosses and stuff. Then Tyler [Adams] got injured, which forced my to play the number six role, which I don’t see myself as – I prefer to attack than defend.”