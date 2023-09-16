Watch more videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they face Millwall in the capital.

The Whites have put together a mixed start to the season, winning just once, and they will now be looking to push on now that they have a settled squad. Daniel Farke will be expected to guide Leeds to a promotion push this season, but the Whites are going to need to turn draws into wins if they are going to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking.

Meslier claim

Farke is said to be willing to lose Illan Meslier during the winter transfer window.

Meslier was initially expected to leave in the summer, and especially after Leeds signed Karl Darlow, but the French stopper wound up staying, and he is the club’s number one for now. But Football Insider are now saying Meslier is one of the players Farke will be happy to offload during the winter window.

You would think Meslier’s performances between now and the winter will define any exit decision.

McKennie speaks

Weston McKennie has opened up on his difficult loan spell with Leeds.

“I’m not one to make excuses at all. Honestly, I don’t think my physical fitness was the best because I was so used to being at Juventus and playing every three days,” he told The American Dream podcast.

“Game fitness is way different to training fitness for me. I become game fit by playing games, and I can’t replicate that in training. Playing one game a week, I didn’t feel I was in the best physical shape in terms of being able to last a 90-minute game.