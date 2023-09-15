Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s telling ranking in Championship table based on xG compared to Sunderland, Leicester City & more

Leeds United have picked up six points from their opening five Championship games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 19:53 BST

Leeds United head to Millwall on Sunday afternoon looking to make it back-to-back away Championship wins after a stuttering start to the second-tier campaign.

The Whites claimed a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town last month before drawing 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their final game before the international break.

Daniel Farke’s side have lost just one of their opening five matches but three draws has left them with just six points so far.

Below we look through how the early Championship table would look based on expected goas (xG), which allows a different look at performance. xG evaluates the quality of chances created by teams in each game, and then assigns a value to how many goals they should be expected to score. A chance inside the six-yard box would carry a much higher xG than a shot from outside the penalty area.

There is also a metric for expected goals against (xGA) which determines how many goals a side would normally concede based on the chances created against them. With the help of footballxg.com here’s how the Championship table would look based on expected points using xG and xGA.

Expected points using xG: 0. Actual points: 4. Actual position: 20th.

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Expected points using xG: 0. Actual points: 4. Actual position: 20th.

Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 1. Actual position: 23rd.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday

Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 1. Actual position: 23rd.

Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 7. Actual position: 12th.

3. 22nd: Millwall

Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 7. Actual position: 12th.

Expected points using xG: 3. Actual points: 7. Actual position: 11th.

4. 21st: West Brom

Expected points using xG: 3. Actual points: 7. Actual position: 11th.

