Leeds United have picked up six points from their opening five Championship games

Leeds United head to Millwall on Sunday afternoon looking to make it back-to-back away Championship wins after a stuttering start to the second-tier campaign.

The Whites claimed a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town last month before drawing 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their final game before the international break.

Daniel Farke’s side have lost just one of their opening five matches but three draws has left them with just six points so far.

Below we look through how the early Championship table would look based on expected goas (xG), which allows a different look at performance. xG evaluates the quality of chances created by teams in each game, and then assigns a value to how many goals they should be expected to score. A chance inside the six-yard box would carry a much higher xG than a shot from outside the penalty area.

There is also a metric for expected goals against (xGA) which determines how many goals a side would normally concede based on the chances created against them. With the help of footballxg.com here’s how the Championship table would look based on expected points using xG and xGA.

1 . 24th: Rotherham United Expected points using xG: 0. Actual points: 4. Actual position: 20th. Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 1. Actual position: 23rd. Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Millwall Expected points using xG: 2. Actual points: 7. Actual position: 12th. Photo Sales