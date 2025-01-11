A Largie Ramazani header was the difference for a strong Leeds side in the FA Cup on Saturday evening as League Two opposition Harrogate Town were unable to pull off an upset at Elland Road.
Leeds’ 1-0 scoreline was enough to secure passage to the Fourth Round of this year’s competition as Ilia Gruev made a return from injury off the substitutes bench late on.
1. Karl Darlow - 7/10
Dropped one cross but made a couple of important saves and catches under pressure. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
2. Isaac Schmidt - 7/10
More influential in the first half than the second. Popped up with a couple of nice touches and passes, in clever positions. | Getty Images
3. Josuha Guilavogui - 5/10
A couple of clumsy moments in the first half, defensively. Not the most fluid on the ball at times. March troubled him in the second half too, getting in behind for a big chance. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10
More comfortable throughout than his centre-back partner. Made a vital challenge in the second half. Good in possession. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
5. Sam Byram - 7/10
Solid. A couple of good bits of play on the left. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10
Guilty of a couple of sloppy moments that led to issues for Leeds. Some nicer stuff at times as he pressed forward but it wasn't his best display. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.