YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances during this evening’s FA Cup Third Round tie with Harrogate Town.

A Largie Ramazani header was the difference for a strong Leeds side in the FA Cup on Saturday evening as League Two opposition Harrogate Town were unable to pull off an upset at Elland Road.

Leeds’ 1-0 scoreline was enough to secure passage to the Fourth Round of this year’s competition as Ilia Gruev made a return from injury off the substitutes bench late on.

Here are the ratings.

Dropped one cross but made a couple of important saves and catches under pressure.

1. Karl Darlow - 7/10

Dropped one cross but made a couple of important saves and catches under pressure. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

More influential in the first half than the second. Popped up with a couple of nice touches and passes, in clever positions.

2. Isaac Schmidt - 7/10

More influential in the first half than the second. Popped up with a couple of nice touches and passes, in clever positions. | Getty Images

A couple of clumsy moments in the first half, defensively. Not the most fluid on the ball at times. March troubled him in the second half too, getting in behind for a big chance.

3. Josuha Guilavogui - 5/10

A couple of clumsy moments in the first half, defensively. Not the most fluid on the ball at times. March troubled him in the second half too, getting in behind for a big chance. | Getty Images

More comfortable throughout than his centre-back partner. Made a vital challenge in the second half. Good in possession.

4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10

More comfortable throughout than his centre-back partner. Made a vital challenge in the second half. Good in possession. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

Solid. A couple of good bits of play on the left.

5. Sam Byram - 7/10

Solid. A couple of good bits of play on the left. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Guilty of a couple of sloppy moments that led to issues for Leeds. Some nicer stuff at times as he pressed forward but it wasn't his best display.

6. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10

Guilty of a couple of sloppy moments that led to issues for Leeds. Some nicer stuff at times as he pressed forward but it wasn't his best display. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

