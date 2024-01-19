Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United winger Dan James has likened Archie Gray to his international teammate Aaron Ramsey. James has spent a lot of time playing alongside Ramsey in a Wales shirt over the years and he admits he sees plenty of similarities in the game of Gray, who is fresh from penning a new long-term deal with the Whites.

The 17-year-old has been something of a revelation under Daniel Farke this season, breaking out of the club's youth ranks to become key player at Elland Road. So far this season, he has made 25 Championship appearances for the Whites, appearing in all but two games, with a significant chunk of the campaign spent playing as a right-back.

It's a role Gray had seldom played before October, but he has made it is own and can be regularly seen combining down the right wing with James who has nailed down his own spot in the side with his impressive displays. James is clearly enjoying his football at present, with his ninth league goal of the season coming last Saturday against Cardiff City, but he's taking plenty of enjoyment from lining up ahead of Gray, too.

“I had my first experience of Archie when he was 15 or 16, when I first came here," James told the EFL podcast. I thought 'what a player', his movement off the ball reminded me a little bit of how [Aaron] Ramsey was off the ball with those runs in behind. He was strong, he'd run all day, but he was still growing into his body then and he is now.

"Obviously I've come back this year and he's really matured. He’s still child-like but he’s 17 and I think that helps him because he's not fazed at all. You watch him go into tackles or go one v one with players and he’s got no fear, he’s brilliant.

"It's nice to play with him as well and it's nice to, not nurture him, but full-back isn't is original position and I think it took him maybe three or four games to get used to that role, he's been absolutely brilliant.

