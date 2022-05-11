Dan James calls on 'unbelievable' Leeds United support to fire Whites through critical Elland Road double-header

That's the message that United forward Dan James has for the Elland Road faithful as Leeds gear up to play a pair of vital home games against Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Time is running out for the Whites, who must act quickly to save themselves if they want to remain a top flight club for the 2022/2023 season.

Jesse Marsch's side, who dropped into the relegation zone on Sunday, must pick up more points than 17th-placed Burnley in the final three games of the season in order to avoid the drop.

While the Clarets face visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Villa Park before hosting Newcastle United on the final day, Leeds hold the advantage of playing in front of the home crowd twice before ending the season with a clash against Brentford at Griffin Park.

Ahead of United's crunch Premier League game against third-placed Chelsea, James said that Leeds' support, a huge motivator for the team, could make all the difference.

“They are unbelievable, whether we’re up or down in the match, the support is always the game,” the attacker told the club website.

Leeds United winger Dan James. Pic: Clive Mason.

“They’ve been incredible this season, the support is magnificent.

"We’re doing it for ourselves but also for them.

“It’s obviously not where we want to be [in the table] but the reality is, we are there and we can only think about ourselves.

“We can’t think about other teams around us, we’ve got two very important home games this week which will be massive.

Leeds United take on Champions League-chasing Chelsea on Wednseday. Pic: Marc Atkins.