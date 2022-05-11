Thomas Tuchel makes big N'Golo Kanté call and five changes - Chelsea's predicted line up to face Leeds United

Whether those points come from Elland Road on Wednesday evening, or against Watford and Leicester City at a later date won't matter to Thomas Tuchel - but the Blues boss will certainly be hoping to see a reaction from his players after Chelsea have dropped seven points in the last fortnight against very beatable opponents.
The West London side were held to a draw by out-of-form Manchester United and suffered a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Everton days later. On Sunday, Chelsea looked to have blown the cobwebs away as a two-minute Romelu Lukaku brace put them comfortably ahead against Wolves at Stamford Bridge before the hosts surrendered their two-goal lead to draw 2-2.
As Leeds prepare to face their third top-six opponents this fortnight, Jesse Marsch will be looking favourably on Chelsea's faltering form, but the American knows that his side will still have to pull a special performance out of the bag in order to get the result they desperately need to inch ahead of Burnley in the race to escape the drop.
With the sides level on points, Wednesday's clash with Chelsea gives Leeds the opportunity to set the standard for the Clarets to match before the Lancashire side travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Here is the line-up that football writer Rahman Osman at the YEP's sister site London World has tipped Tuchel to select for Elland Road: