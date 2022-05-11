Thomas Tuchel makes big N'Golo Kanté call and five changes - Chelsea's predicted line up to face Leeds United

Chelsea will fight Liverpool for the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday after taking on Leeds United in the Premier League. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

Whether those points come from Elland Road on Wednesday evening, or against Watford and Leicester City at a later date won't matter to Thomas Tuchel - but the Blues boss will certainly be hoping to see a reaction from his players after Chelsea have dropped seven points in the last fortnight against very beatable opponents.

The West London side were held to a draw by out-of-form Manchester United and suffered a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Everton days later. On Sunday, Chelsea looked to have blown the cobwebs away as a two-minute Romelu Lukaku brace put them comfortably ahead against Wolves at Stamford Bridge before the hosts surrendered their two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

As Leeds prepare to face their third top-six opponents this fortnight, Jesse Marsch will be looking favourably on Chelsea's faltering form, but the American knows that his side will still have to pull a special performance out of the bag in order to get the result they desperately need to inch ahead of Burnley in the race to escape the drop.

The Blues' first choice 'keeper will start in net. Mendy boasts 13 Premier League clean sheets this season.

With the sides level on points, Wednesday's clash with Chelsea gives Leeds the opportunity to set the standard for the Clarets to match before the Lancashire side travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Here is the line-up that football writer Rahman Osman at the YEP's sister site London World has tipped Tuchel to select for Elland Road:

Tuchel has opted to play the versatile defender in a wing-back position in the latter stages of the season.

London World writer Rahman Osman tips Christensen to return to the starting eleven after the Dane sat on the bench against Wolves.

The Chelsea academy product will be hungry to end his breakthrough season on a high.

After five seasons at Stamford Bridge, Rüdiger will leave Chelsea this summer - he'll be wanting to end his Blues career on a high note.

Loftus-Cheek is enjoying life in his new role as right wing-back, where having more space to drive with the ball plays to his strengths as a player.

The Frenchman suffered a minor injury during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. It's touch and go for Kante, but Tuchel says he is really close.

The Blues' Player of the Season candidate will surely get the nod from Tuchel.

Lukaku is unlikely to be dropped after his quickfire brace against Wolves.