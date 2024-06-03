Leeds United's 2024/25 Championship campaign will get underway the weekend of August 10 this summer, possibly with a handful of new names in the starting line-up.
There is expected to be plenty of incoming and outgoing business at Elland Road over the coming weeks and months with some key players potentially departing after the club's 2023/24 season.
Others will arrive to replace them, while there will be some players returning from their loan spells away from LS11, giving rise to the possibility of some familiar faces donning the white of Leeds once more.
Here, the YEP predicts the starting XI that Daniel Farke could name on the opening day of next season.
1. GK - Karl Darlow
As one of the club's more saleable assets, Illan Meslier could make way this summer as Leeds look to raise funds. Darlow was signed as a back-up to the Frenchman last summer, ready to step in when called upon throughout 2023/24 and the experienced 'keeper could get the nod if Leeds move Meslier on. Photo: George Wood
2. RB - Sam Byram
Byram's contract expires at the end of June but given Leeds will remain in the Championship, there is every chance he will be offered a new deal. Connor Roberts is unlikely to return from parent club Burnley, while Archie Gray could be the subject of significant interest when the transfer window opens. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. CB - Ethan Ampadu
Ampadu played every single league and play-off game for Leeds this season and there is a very strong chance he will remain at centre-back considering Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell may no longer be attached to the club beyond the end of the transfer window. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. CB - Pascal Struijk
Struijk's absence during the second half of the 2023/24 season was felt as the team buckled under the promotion pressure of late in the campaign. His return from a groin problem will be a welcome addition to Farke's defensive options. Photo: Jess Hornby
5. LB - Max Wober
Wober spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but there is an impasse between the German club's valuation of the player and Leeds' asking price which could mean he returns to Elland Road this summer. If Junior Firpo - who is into the final 12 months of his deal - leaves the club for a fee this summer, Leeds will be short at left-back, meaning Wober could be required to feature during the early part of the season. Photo: Contributed
6. CM - Ilia Gruev
Daniel Farke likes to use Gruev in the 'deep six' role at the base of midfield and will likely utilise Ampadu at centre-half meaning the Bulgarian gets the nod in the middle of the park. Photo: Jess Hornby
