5 . LB - Max Wober

Wober spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but there is an impasse between the German club's valuation of the player and Leeds' asking price which could mean he returns to Elland Road this summer. If Junior Firpo - who is into the final 12 months of his deal - leaves the club for a fee this summer, Leeds will be short at left-back, meaning Wober could be required to feature during the early part of the season. Photo: Contributed