Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for his side's swift return to their Championship promotion quest at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Star winger Crysencio Summerville was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after being taken off with ten minutes left of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Stoke City.

Farke, though, revealed at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that he expected the same matchday squad for Friday night's clash at Hillsborough as he also provided an update on Pascal Struijk who has been out since December with a groin issue.

Farke said: "I expect more or less the same squad will be available. There were a few knocks and hits but apart from this everyone came through without bigger problems."

Sam Byram returned from a recent hamstring injury to start Tuesday night's Stoke clash in which he played 88 minutes before being replaced by Junior Firpo who himself has had a recent calf problem.

Joe Gelhardt also returned from a back spasm as an unused substitute but Jamie Shackleton (concussion) joined Struijk and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) on the sidelines.

Jaidon Anthony also missed out due to private reasons, the game taking place on the same day as his mother's funeral. Providing an update on Struijk, Farke said: "It feels a bit crazy that we didn't speak about him the last two months and thank God we didn't have to because our defensive behaviour was spot on. He's a cornerstone for our future.