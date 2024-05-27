Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories following Sunday’s play-off final defeat to Southampton.

Leeds United must now prepare for a second gruelling Championship promotion push after losing 1-0 in Sunday’s play-off final clash against Southampton. Adam Armstrong scored the decisive goal with a clinical first-half finish, with Daniel Farke’s side unable to turn possession into any serious threat on a flat day at Wembley.

This summer was set to be a busy one at Elland Road regardless of Sunday’s outcome but defeat will inevitably lead to a tougher transfer window, with sales expected in a bid to keep in line with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) while also rebuilding for a second year of Championship football. Below, the YEP has taken a look at some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Summerville exit

Leeds look set to lose Crysencio Summerville this summer after failing to achieve promotion. The Athletic reports that Summerville is ‘among those expected to exit’ amid widespread interest from the Premier League and across Europe.

Summerville has caught the eye of several top teams during an outstanding campaign in which the winger registered 20 goals and nine assists in the league, enough to earn him the Championship’s Player of the Season award. Promotion would have greatly increased United’s chances of keeping the Dutchman but PSR demands could force an exit if the right price is met.

Previous reports have varied regarding Leeds’ valuation of the 22-year-old, ranging between £30-45million, and will likely depend on whether a bidding war starts between multiple clubs. The report does not name any other likely exits and those in charge at Elland Road will undoubtedly want to keep hold of as many stars as possible ahead of a second promotion push.

Harrison latest

Everton are hopeful they can tie Jack Harrison down to another season-long loan this summer. The Mirror reports that Sean Dyche’s side will aim to ‘take advantage’ of Leeds’ need to cut costs ahead of another year without Premier League revenue.

Harrison was one of several players to leave Elland Road on loan last summer, following relegation, with the 27-year-old impressing enough at Everton for director of football Kevin Thelwell to confirm talks regarding an extension of his stay. Whether that is through another loan or a sale remains to be seen but those on Merseyside are seemingly hoping for the former.