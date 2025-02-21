Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted he and his players will not be distracted by reports of Elland Road chairman Paraag Marathe supposedly targeting a takeover of Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Californian businessman, who currently sits on Leeds' board of directors and is vice president of football operations at NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, is named as part of a consortium reportedly discussing a takeover of the Ibrox club with major Gers shareholders.

While no official communication has been made by Rangers, 49ers Enterprises or Leeds to verify reports, it is understood talks have taken place.

Farke was asked on Friday afternoon ahead of Leeds' trip to Bramall Lane whether talk of Marathe's potential investment north of the border could possibly distract from United's goal of winning promotion this season.

"It's not my topic at all, because, you know my attitude, I just speak about my club," Farke said in his pre-match press briefing. "For me, it's not a topic at all to speak about what happens for other clubs, my only focus is on Leeds United and nothing else, and the players the same, so it doesn't distract us at all.

"We have the chance here to create something really extraordinary. The history of this club, [in over] the last 20 years was just once able to promote back to the Premier League under Marcelo a few years ago, and this was during a season during Coronavirus when no supporters were allowed. We have the chance right now, more or less, the first time [in] 25 years, to promote back to the Premier League, and also the first time together with supporters would be a milestone in the history of this club.

"We don't have one per cent to waste thinking about about other topics or other speculation or rumours.

"We want to be successful, and we have a pretty privileged position right now with 72 points after 33 games. My only focus is just this club and also to find a way against a really, really good Sheffield United side with strong players, with a top manager, to find a way to keep our momentum going, to win some points. And for that, I don't have one per cent of energy to waste," the Leeds boss added.

Leeds travel to Bramall Lane on Monday night with the opportunity to potentially go five points clear at the top of the Championship table.