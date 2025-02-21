Leeds United early team news vs Sheffield United revealed as Daniel Farke issues new injury update and ban response
Leeds can open up a five-point gap on the Blades on Monday evening, if they manage to secure all three points against Wilder’s men.
The South Yorkshire club have won four on the bounce since a surprise 3-0 home defeat by Hull City, meanwhile, Leeds are on a 15-game unbeaten streak of their own in the Championship.
Farke’s side know they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas and will need to be at their very best to beat a team who have gone toe-to-toe with them throughout the first 33 games of this season.
Max Wober (knee) is ruled out of this one after undergoing surgery while Patrick Bamford (hamstring) continues to be a doubt. Sheffield United are hopeful of having Tom Cannon (ankle), Gus Hamer (hamstring) and Kieffer Moore (hernia) all back available for Monday night’s fixture.
Updates from Farke’s press conference here throughout the afternoon. The manager is scheduled to speak from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on team news
What is new, first time since ages we have one week between games, proper training week. Nothing special in terms of personal news. Patrick Bamford and Max Wober out. Question mark over Manor Solomon, nasty tackle in last game, wasn’t able to join us in team training last few days. Progressing well, perhaps he can return to training tomorrow or Sunday. If not able to train, he won’t travel with us. He’s the only question mark.
Farke on takeover at Rangers
It’s not my topic at all. You know my attitude, I speak about my club and my concentration. My only focus is on Leeds United, nothing else, the players the same, it doesn’t distract us. We have the chance here to create something extraordinary in the history of this club. One promotion in last 20 years, this was during corona season, we have the chance since 25 years to promote back to the Premier League together with supporters - would be a milestone. We don’t have one per cent to waste thinking about other speculation or rumours. My thoughts and those of the players are we want to be successful, pretty privileged position, our only focus is just this club, to find a way against a really good Sheff Utd side, to keep our momentum going.
Farke on title race
It’s not the 44 gameday, still so many games to play. This league is all about consistency. The league is not decided in spotlight games, it’s nice for supporters and broadcasters to be excited, but in order to finish in top position you have to have consistency. Last season we won two games vs Leicester and vs Ipswich but they’re in the Premier League now. If it would be the 44th gameday, it would be different. After this there are so many points to play for. Both teams want to keep momentum going.
Farke on Blades
More or less on same amount of points as us. They were able to win many tight games. This also is a sign of quality. If you always find a way in tight games, to win, totally due to Chris Wilder’s handwriting. He has forged a great unity and team who shows great consistency, unbelievable amount of points at this stage. Bramall Lane one of the toughest places you can go. As a football player and a manager, looking forward to being in competition with the best sides you can face. We know we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance to win some points. Expect a tight game. We also travel in good confidence.
Farke on Sunderland win
Of course, comfortable wins like 7-0, 4-0 are great to enjoy but these tight games are important. You have to show winning mentality and resilience. I much prefer comfortable cruise to win but these wins to turn the game against a good opponent in the last second. Sometimes to fight for a goal, to fight the ball into this rectangle is the best type of wins, create so many emotions. Great win, these points are quite crucial for the whole spirit and togetherness and belief. You know you can score even in added time, well-deserved, good for confidence of my lads. In my judgement of them nothing changes, I always back them to score late. I know we can turn games in the last seconds. These moments are quite crucial for the group and the whole unit as a club and togetherness with supporters.
Farke on ban [continued]
No, it makes no sense what I think. We have games in the Premier League and Championship, it’s always maximum one manager in the dugout. I have to say yes, it’s more like I overstepped the rules, I was outside my coaching zone for six seconds. You can’t argue against this. What it is, if you ask me, feels of course a bit different, I’m professional in management 17 years, it was overall my sixth yellow card. Every three years I get a yellow card, never had to miss a game like this. Never would have believed if you’d told me this a few months ago but you have to adapt to this. Overall, if you think a player is suspended, it’s either for a nasty over-aggressive tackle if you injure someone, or if you’re there with trying to create a tactical foul to avoid a big chance. If it makes sense to punish someone for celebration it’s a bit different, I wasn’t over-aggressive and there was no tactical advantage because I was celebrating. My lads score too many goals, what should I do? I should channel my fire. Even for me there are sometimes I can’t channel my emotions, even I want to celebrate. The fire is still burning. If someone thinks I deserve a yellow for this. I try next time not to celebrate. I won’t ask my lads to score less goals.
Farke on touchline ban
Yes, to speak about the game it was an important and emotional win. Last second winner. Yes, it’s affected, the yellow card stands and I have to accept it. The rules are like this. After we scored the late winner, a few yards outside my coaching zone, six or seven seconds. If someone then thinks I deserve a yellow card for this celebration I have to accept the rules.
Farke here
Updates to follow.
Wilder's injury news
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we’re at the training ground to hear from the Leeds manager ahead of Monday night’s game with Sheffield United.
Stay tuned for updates from 1:30pm.
