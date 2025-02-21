No, it makes no sense what I think. We have games in the Premier League and Championship, it’s always maximum one manager in the dugout. I have to say yes, it’s more like I overstepped the rules, I was outside my coaching zone for six seconds. You can’t argue against this. What it is, if you ask me, feels of course a bit different, I’m professional in management 17 years, it was overall my sixth yellow card. Every three years I get a yellow card, never had to miss a game like this. Never would have believed if you’d told me this a few months ago but you have to adapt to this. Overall, if you think a player is suspended, it’s either for a nasty over-aggressive tackle if you injure someone, or if you’re there with trying to create a tactical foul to avoid a big chance. If it makes sense to punish someone for celebration it’s a bit different, I wasn’t over-aggressive and there was no tactical advantage because I was celebrating. My lads score too many goals, what should I do? I should channel my fire. Even for me there are sometimes I can’t channel my emotions, even I want to celebrate. The fire is still burning. If someone thinks I deserve a yellow for this. I try next time not to celebrate. I won’t ask my lads to score less goals.