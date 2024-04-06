Coventry City vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Championship run-in
Daniel Farke and his Leeds team are into the ‘crunch period’ of the season with just six games remaining between now and the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Play-off chasing Coventry are today’s opponents and could yet have a major say in how the top of the table shapes up by May 4.
The Sky Blues have Leeds (6 Apr), Southampton (9 Apr) and Ipswich Town (30 Apr) left to play, each of whom are keen to be playing Premier League football next term.
United go into this one unbeaten in their last 15 league games, winning 13 of those contests including most recently a late 3-1 victory over Hull City. Farke was without Connor Roberts, Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev against the Tigers and is guaranteed to be without at least two of those three for Leeds’ trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena. The manager did however say he was hopeful Bulgarian international and tempo-dictating midfield presence Gruev could feature in his squad this weekend, but by no means is the 23-year-old a certainty to be involved.
Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm. Team news, build-up, live match updates and analysis here.
Coventry City vs Leeds United LIVE
GOAL...at Carrow Road
Norwich strike first in the Old Farm...
Over to you, league leaders.
Danger men
Ellis Simms has scored 14 goals in all competitions since the turn of the year for Coventry. He’s the one to watch for the Sky Blues this afternoon, but not the only one.
US international striker Haji Wright also has 14 goals to his name this season.
Welcome to Coventry
Good afternoon, we’ll be bringing you all the build-up, team news, live match updates and plenty more from the Coventry Building Society Arena today.
Leeds kicking off at 3. Team news at 2. Arrivals from 1:30. Stay tuned.
Absences
- Jamie Shackleton [adductor]
- Willy Gnonto [hamstring]
- Connor Roberts [thigh]
- Pascal Struijk [groin]
- Stuart Dallas [leg]
Predicted lineup
In a word: unchanged.
TV info
Today’s game will not be shown live in the UK as it is a 3pm kick-off.
However, overseas fans can watch the Whites’ trip to Coventry on LUTV.
Gruev latest
The YEP understands Ilia Gruev took part in team training yesterday and could be involved in Farke’s squad today.
We’ll have to wait and see if he turns up, though. Team buses pulling in in just over an hour.
Old Farm
Norwich vs Ipswich at 12:30. We’ll be keeping one eye on that one, that’s for sure.
41 points from 45
That’s how many points Leeds have taken since the beginning of the year, which is a staggering figure and a large reason why Daniel Farke is nominated for EFL Championship Manager of the Season.
The gaffer will probably be hoping his former employers can do Leeds a favour in the early kick-off...
