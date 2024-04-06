Daniel Farke and his Leeds team are into the ‘crunch period’ of the season with just six games remaining between now and the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Play-off chasing Coventry are today’s opponents and could yet have a major say in how the top of the table shapes up by May 4.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

United go into this one unbeaten in their last 15 league games, winning 13 of those contests including most recently a late 3-1 victory over Hull City. Farke was without Connor Roberts, Willy Gnonto and Ilia Gruev against the Tigers and is guaranteed to be without at least two of those three for Leeds’ trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena. The manager did however say he was hopeful Bulgarian international and tempo-dictating midfield presence Gruev could feature in his squad this weekend, but by no means is the 23-year-old a certainty to be involved.