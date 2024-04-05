Leeds United predicted lineup vs Coventry City as Daniel Farke's fitness claim keeps Sky Blues guessing

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his starting XI as the Whites face Coventry City this weekend, saying as much in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Published 5th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Farke is likely to stick with the tried-and-trusted as Leeds go up against one of the Championship’s most formidable and in-form sides on Saturday. Coventry are well in the hunt for a play-off spot and will be hungry to avoid disappointment two years in a row after missing out on Premier League football courtesy of a Wembley penalty shootout defeat by Luton Town this time last year.

Leeds could well be expected to go unchanged from the XI which started on Monday night at Elland Road, although Ilia Gruev is in contention to be involved if he comes through the final 48 hours before the game positively, according to the Whites boss. That said, changes on a wider scale are unlikely, not least because Farke does not have the options to tinker with and tweak his lineup. Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto remain out for a few more weeks, while Jamie Shackleton [adductor] is unavailable for a fortnight.

Here is the starting lineup we think Daniel Farke will name for Leeds’ trip to the Ricoh Arena tomorrow afternoon.

The Whites' goalkeeper remains one of the first names on the teamsheet this season.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Despite reporting some difficulties to Daniel Farke during the win over Hull, Leeds and Byram will have had near enough a full week to recuperate for this one.

2. RB - Sam Byram

Despite playing through a back spasm with the aid of painkillers, Rodon didn't put a foot wrong against Hull.

3. CB - Joe Rodon

Monday night's return to winning ways at Elland Road reinforced the need to keep Ampadu alongside Welsh centre-back partner Rodon.

4. CB - Ethan Ampadu

Firpo's form in 2024 - and the lack of alternative options - means he's a shoe-in to start on the left-hand side of Farke's defence.

5. LB - Junior Firpo

Ilia Gruev is unlikely to be passed fit enough to start this weekend which should see Gray remain in central midfield.

6. CM - Archie Gray

