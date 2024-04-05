Farke is likely to stick with the tried-and-trusted as Leeds go up against one of the Championship’s most formidable and in-form sides on Saturday. Coventry are well in the hunt for a play-off spot and will be hungry to avoid disappointment two years in a row after missing out on Premier League football courtesy of a Wembley penalty shootout defeat by Luton Town this time last year.

Leeds could well be expected to go unchanged from the XI which started on Monday night at Elland Road, although Ilia Gruev is in contention to be involved if he comes through the final 48 hours before the game positively, according to the Whites boss. That said, changes on a wider scale are unlikely, not least because Farke does not have the options to tinker with and tweak his lineup. Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto remain out for a few more weeks, while Jamie Shackleton [adductor] is unavailable for a fortnight.