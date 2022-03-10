New Whites head coach Marsch will take in his first game at Elland Road this evening as United face Aston Villa under the LS11 lights.

Marsch's tenure began with Saturday's clash at Leicester City in which Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat despite serving up 19 attempts at goal.

Cooper, who remains sidelined following a hamstring injury, says the new American coach has made an immediate impression on the squad but the Whites captain began his Thursday night programme notes with a glowing tribute to Bielsa.

THANK YOU: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, above, to Marcelo Bielsa. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The promotion-winning Argentine was sacked at the end of last month following a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham which marked a fourth defeat on the spin and left Leeds dangerously close to the drop zone.

"Naturally, when a manager leaves a club, there is sadness," said club captain Cooper in his programme notes.

"What Marcelo Bielsa achieved here was unbelievable.

"He united the club, city and the supporters and will rightly go down in history.

"I can't thank him enough for what he did to improve me as both a footballer and a person, He changed so much at the club and created a winning mentality.

"I know I speak on behalf of the whole squad: we're so grateful for everything he did for us.

"Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons this season hasn't been going how we planned or hoped, and we can't hide from that.

"We know where we are in the league and the situation we find ourselves in.

"Jesse Marsch has come in and he has been a breath of fresh air.

"He's immediately installed a lot of confidence into the group, implemented some new ideas and tried to remove any stress.

"We've had a lot of positive sessions at Thorp Arch and all of the lads are looking forward to working with him and ultimately ensuring our Premier League status."

Eyeing up his own return to the team, Cooper added: "Personally, I'm itching to get back out on the pitch and hopefully it won't be too much longer now."