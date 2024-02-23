Leeds United and Leicester City face off on Friday night in one of the biggest clashes of the Championship season. It's first against second and a fascinating tie between two teams who have barely put a foot wrong over recent months.
The Whites have a chance to take a big step towards promotion while setting up a potential title race, while the Foxes can really begin to pull away with a memorable away win at Elland Road. In the meantime, we have put together a combined starting XI of the two teams based on performances so far this season. Take a look below.
1. GK - Mads Hermansen
Hermansen has slightly outperformed Illan Meslier so far this season, according to the stats guys.
2. LB - James Justin
Justin has been a consistent performer this season. Leeds have not been so settled at left-back this term.
3. CB - Wout Faes
Faes is, quite simply, too good for this level.
4. CB - Joe Rodon
Rodon has been a superb loan addition for Leeds and one of the best centre-backs in the league.
5. RB - Archie Gray
Gray has been excellent wherever he has played this season, but he has mostly played at right-back. Ricardo Pereira may be a little better at this stage, but not when you factor in age and versatility.
6. CM - Harry Winks
Winks has been a top signing for Leicester. A steady influence in the middle.