Combined Leeds United and Leicester City starting XI as five Whites stars featured - gallery

A combined starting XI of Leeds United and Leicester City players as the two teams prepare to face off on Friday night at Elland Road.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:26 GMT

Leeds United and Leicester City face off on Friday night in one of the biggest clashes of the Championship season. It's first against second and a fascinating tie between two teams who have barely put a foot wrong over recent months.

The Whites have a chance to take a big step towards promotion while setting up a potential title race, while the Foxes can really begin to pull away with a memorable away win at Elland Road. In the meantime, we have put together a combined starting XI of the two teams based on performances so far this season. Take a look below.

1. GK - Mads Hermansen

2. LB - James Justin

3. CB - Wout Faes

4. CB - Joe Rodon

5. RB - Archie Gray

6. CM - Harry Winks

