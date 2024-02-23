Leeds United and Leicester City face off on Friday night in one of the biggest clashes of the Championship season. It's first against second and a fascinating tie between two teams who have barely put a foot wrong over recent months.

The Whites have a chance to take a big step towards promotion while setting up a potential title race, while the Foxes can really begin to pull away with a memorable away win at Elland Road. In the meantime, we have put together a combined starting XI of the two teams based on performances so far this season. Take a look below.