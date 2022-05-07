Leeds United local boy Kalvin Phillips hopes to remain at Elland Road despite speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Phillips has reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United with performances in the Premier League and at international level over the past two seasons.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FUTURE: Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips hopes for an Elland Road stay (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

His integral role in England's run to the Euro 2020 final last summer has courted admiring glances from Leeds' top flight rivals.

With the Whites' Premier League future in the balance, though, Phillips has made his intentions clear: he wants to stay at his boyhood club.

The 26-year-old's representatives are engaged in ongoing negotiations over a new contract, and a resolution is expected this summer.

However, in the event of relegation from the top flight, any such agreement would certainly be complicated due to the regard in which Phillips is held by fellow Premier League clubs.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Phillips said: "I've made what I want to do clear. I've made my intentions clear. I want to be at Leeds and I'll focus on that until my contract ends"

"'I'm not really worried about it too much. It's always been something I've been confident about sorting whenever it needs sorting," he said.

"There's always going to be noise when you're an England international and you're playing for one of the biggest teams in the country, and I think until the end of the season, I'll be happy at Leeds and always will be."