Leeds United’s fans have had their say on tonight’s huge clash at Burnley.

First plays third as Leeds United visit Burnley tonight - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on this evening’s huge Championship clash between the Clarets and Whites at Turf Moor with disagreement on the predictions front amid ‘difficult evidence’ and assessment of the midweek win against ‘clueless’ Norwich City.

NEIL GREWER

Following two routine home victories over Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United travel over the Pennines seeking more joy than the previous two trips to Lancashire have provided.

The evidence suggests this will be difficult. Burnley are the only team to stop Leeds scoring at Elland Road this season and have lost only twice compared to Leeds’ three times – the difference being Burnley’s win in September at Leeds.

Burnley have conceded only nine goals, best by far in the league, whilst Leeds are the top scorers. Both teams are unbeaten in the last five outings and overall, average two or more points per game. So, a close encounter is expected and both teams will be cautious and keen to avoid defeat.

Team selection-wise, I expect Daniel Farke to start with the same XI as the last two games unless he feels Junior Firpo will be better suited to this game than Sam Byram.

The strength on the United bench is such that Farke could play any of the subs without a significant detriment to the team, or choose to positively change the dynamic – a great position to be in.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

It’s been a while since Leeds played one of their big rivals at the top of the Championship table.

The rest have all clashed in recent weeks but you have to go back to October for United’s last game against a top-four side.

Last season, the Whites were outstanding against Leicester City and Ipswich Town and, tonight, they will need another promotion-worthy performance to overcome Burnley.

Scott Parker’s side boast the division’s meanest defence. In fact, they haven’t conceded a league goal since December 21.

Daniel Farke will have a decision to make on the best way to break through this defence. The striker debate rages on at Elland Road but Joel Piroe played the full 90 minutes against Norwich despite not being greatly effective. Manor Solomon was superb again, while Dan James arguably put in a man-of-the-match performance.

Leeds almost have an embarrassment of riches in attacking positions at Championship level, but whether they can find a way to break through the league’s best defence is a true test.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Another efficient 2-0 win, against Norwich on Wednesday, has kept Leeds at the top of the table by a point from Sheffield United and three ahead of third-placed Burnley where we now travel for what seems like the biggest game of the season so far.

The top four all won in midweek before Sheffield United’s defeat on Friday and Sunderland’s concession of a late goal against Plymouth. There’s now an 11-point gap now between Sunderland in fourth and West Bromwich Albion in fifth.

The remaining games between the top four will probably decide which two ultimately achieve automatic promotion and which will face the lottery of the play-offs.

Burnley have lost fewer games than any other Championship side, just two all season, while Leeds have lost three, including the 1-0 reverse at Elland Road at the hands of the Clarets in September.

Our fans will remember only too well how Leeds dominated that game yet lost it when Koleosho pounced on Manor Solomon’s slip, sprinted 70 yards and fired past Illan Meslier.

With Burnley escaping a home defeat to Sunderland last week courtesy of two James Trafford penalty saves, let’s hope our boys have been practising – just in case, we are due some luck in this one.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Burnley, under ‘Scotty’ Parker are ‘miserly’ in conceding goals and usually win games by the odd goal but on Wednesday put five past Plymouth in the first half!

They also seem, like Sheffield United, to be trying their best to bolster their squad with a few signings. Ex-Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey being the latest addition.

Leeds, on the other hand, seem to be waiting but Daniel Farke mentioned after the Norwich win he would like a couple of recruits but they must fit into his criteria of a player.

So we will have to wait and see if anything happens after Burnley but as I’ve said many times the clock is ticking and in my opinion they do need a number 10 and maybe a defender.

There was good news. Pascal Struijk is back training and could be in contention for tonight’s game at Burnley or at least in the matchday squad.

Mateo Joseph could be used instead of Joel Piroe – who had another quiet game against Norwich.

Leeds have a big opportunity to pull clear at the top following Sheffield United’s defeat to Hull and Sunderland being held to a draw by Plymouth.

It’s pretty hard to call this one. A draw would be a decent result, a win would take Leeds six points clear of their hosts.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United held on to the top spot thanks to their routine home win against clueless Norwich City.

Their three rivals also did the business with the normally goal-shy Burnley whacking five past the awful Plymouth.

All this sets the scene for a tantalizing clash against the Clarets on Monday.

With Sheffield United losing to Hull on Friday and Sunderland only drawing with Plymouth on Saturday, United need at least a draw from their encounter.

Burnley’s defence is their strongest point and the Whites will need every ounce of their creative skills to penetrate it.

Leeds have scored the most goals this season and so it is a case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.

The other factor high on the agenda is revenge as United seek to reverse their only defeat at Elland Road.

Despite the quality of the two teams involved, this is unlikely to be anything other than a cagey affair with proceedings as dour as the surrounding Pennine landscape.

A win would produce a six-point gap between the sides but United need to put all these thoughts out of their mind and play their usual patient game.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds United 1.