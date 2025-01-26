Leeds United predicted line-up at Burnley as Daniel Farke makes big full-back and attacking calls

Key attacking pair Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon were both injury doubts for Wednesday night’s hosting of Norwich City which also presented the middle instalment of three games within the space of nine days. Boss Daniel Farke has regularly rotated during busy weeks but the German sprung a surprise against the Canaries by naming an unchanged XI as both Solomon and Aaronson recovered to start.

Leeds then recorded a comfortable enough 2-0 victory against the Canaries but Farke will have been given food for thought by some of his substitutes. Junior Firpo is now back from injury and the left back had a big impact on the game upon replacing Sam Byram as part of a double change in the 55th minute. Ilia Gruev, himself also back from injury, also replaced the already booked Ao Tanaka in centre midfield.

Then, with 16 minutes left, wingers Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto were given their chances to impress as they replaced starting pair Solomon and Dan James. The final change saw Josuha Guilavogui come on for Joe Rothwell with one minute left as Leeds recorded a 17th league victory of the season against the Canaries.

Five days on, Leeds now face a huge Monday night clash at key automatic promotion rivals Burnley for which Farke’s hand is somewhat forced in defence with Pascal Struijk still being out injured. But with both starters and subs excelling, Farke has some big decisions to make and this is the XI that we think will step out for the massive 8pm kick-off at Turf Moor. Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is the only other Leeds player out injured.

GK: Illan Meslier The Whites no 1 has bounced back from his Hull City nightmare with back-to-back clean sheets - just what the doctor ordered - and the Frenchman is the only Leeds player to have played every minute of every league game this term. Another clean sheet at Burnley would now be huge.

RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back who is continually impressing of late, unquestionably one of the team's best players over recent games. Bogle's attacking prowess could be key at Turf Moor but the 24-year-old will need to be solid defensively too.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds United's warrior rock at the back who has a different partner at the back at present due to Struijk being out.

CB: Ethan Ampadu The captain has made a very smooth return from his knee injury and has again slotted in seamlessly upon being required to drop back from his centre midfield role to cover Struijk at centre-back. A very stern test now awaits at Burnley who racked up five in their midweek win at Plymouth.

LB: Sam Byram One of the hardest calls with regular first choice left back Firpo now back from injury and very much impressing from the bench in victory against Norwich. It might well be that Firpo now comes back into the XI but he's still only played 48 minutes since returning from injury - 13 of which were in the FA Cup against Harrogate Town - and Farke was full of praise for Byram in his post-Norwich press. Close, surely, but Byram might just get the call.