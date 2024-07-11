Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are back in pre-season as preparations for the 2024/25 campaign continue

It is just over a week until Leeds United are back in action as they prepare to take on Harrogate Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on July 19. The match will kick off at 7.30pm at The Exercise Stadium in North Yorkshire before Daniel Farke and his squad head off to Germany for a training camp and friendly games, which will be played behind closed doors.

The Whites will finalise their pre-season preparations with a clash against La Liga side Valencia CF at Elland Road on Saturday, August 3 at 3pm - one week before their Championship opener against newly-promoted Portsmouth. More incomings and outgoings are expected at Leeds over the coming weeks and before the window closes at the end of August, as we round up the latest transfer news from around the club.

Stade Rennais agree to sell midfielder to Roma

Stade Rennais have sold midfielder Enzo Le Fee to Serie A side AS Roma for a fee reported to be in the region of £19m. It leaves a gap in the centre of the park for the Ligue 1 club, who have been open admirers of Leeds United star Glen Kamara.

"He [Kamara] is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting,” Rennes sporting director Frédéric Massara told reporters at a press conference. “But of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly."

The YEP understands Leeds see Kamara as part of their plans for the 2024/25 season and are not actively looking to sell him or anyone else, having received the cash injection they needed via the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham. But they cannot stop other clubs from expressing interest after Rennes recently confirmed they like the Finland international. The £19m sale of Le Fee, who played 35 times in all competitions for Rennes last term, means the French club need a replacement but it leaves the Whites’ stance unchanged after Kamara arrived at Elland Road from Rangers last summer.

Marseille interested in Nketiah

Former Leeds loan striker Eddie Nketiah is the subject of interest from Marseille, according to Footmercato in France. Arsenal are reportedly keen to offload their academy product this summer as they seek to sign a new striker. Nketiah spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Elland Road, as he played 19 times and scored five goals before returning to the Emirates Stadium as Leeds went on to earn promotion and the Championship title.

Since his return to Arsenal, he has played over 150 times for the North London club but has not been a consistent starter and could be moved further down the pecking order if the Gunners can land one of their summer transfer targets. They have already been dealt blows in their pursuits Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres due to the fees being demanded by their respective clubs. Meanwhile, the likes of Wolves, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Nketiah.