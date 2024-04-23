Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United climbed back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places with a thrilling 4-3 win at Middlesbrough on Monday evening. An action-packed night at the Riverside Stadium saw Crysencio Summerville net a brilliant brace to bookend efforts from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto.

Boro forced a nervy ending when Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged his second goal of the game with a looping 87th-minute header, but Leeds held on to secure a crucial three points in the promotion race. Daniel Farke’s side went second with the win and pulled a point clear of Ipswich Town, who have a game in hand.

That gap can extend to four points if Leeds win at Queens Park Rangers on Friday, their penultimate game of the regular season. It is still all to play for in the promotion race and as Farke’s men rest and recover, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Wober latest

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly exploring the possibility of replacing the on-loan Max Wober amid an ongoing dispute over his price-tag. German outlet Kronen Zeitung reports that the Bundesliga side see Sturm Graz centre-back David Affengruber as an easier option to attain with no intention of meeting the demands of Leeds.

Wober was one of several Whites players to force a loan exit last summer due to a clause in his contract that could be activated following relegation. The Austrian has featured regularly for Gladbach with both club and player thought to be keen on making the move permanent.

Leeds are thought to be open to a sale but will not budge on their desire to at least break even on the £11m they spent on Wober in January 2023. Gladbach are not willing to match that price and so the defender could be set for a return to Elland Road in the summer.

Gray sell-on clause

Paul Robinson has suggested any potential sale of Archie Gray this summer should see Leeds insert a number of bonuses and possibly a sell-on clause in a bid to ensure they are not short-changed. Gray is attracting interest from a host of top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think the player is in a very fortunate position where he’s had an excellent season this season,” Robinson told Tottenham News. “His valuation is a valuation that will please Leeds United this season, it’s a very strong valuation and one that will carry. He will cost a lot of money if he is to be taken away from Leeds and the thing with that type of deal from the club’s point of view is the add-ons you’d put in the sell-on clause if that was to happen.