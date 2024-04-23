Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' 4-3 win at the Riverside Stadium could prove to be one of their most consequential of the season as fading hopes of automatic promotion were renewed on Teesside.

A Crysencio Summerville brace, in addition to finishes from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto helped Leeds to their 27th league victory of the season, taking the team onto 90 points and back up into second place after 44 games played.

Leeds went in at the break 3-2 up after an enthralling opening 45 minutes but did not have a grip on the flow of the game, which took on something of a chaotic, end-to-end complexion. Firpo says his manager decided to tweak the team's approach at the beginning of the second half, to bait Middlesbrough into advanced areas of Leeds' half before hitting the Riversiders with a counter-attack.

"When we came in at half-time we said that we will defend with a low block and we will take advantage of the counter-attack, we are the better team doing the counter-attacks," the defender told reporters at full-time. "We have a lot of pace, we have really good players up front, when you have those guys up front I think it's a really, really good advantage."

Leeds' fourth goal of the evening came courtesy of good link-up play between Firpo and Summerville down the left-hand side, attacking quickly and vertically. The Dutchman shifted the ball onto his right foot after latching onto Firpo's through-pass and bent his attempt into the far corner of Seny Dieng's net, much to the unbridled delight of 3,500 travelling Whites fans.

United have tended to come out on top in games when they have enjoyed less possession and at the Riverside Stadium recorded their lowest share of the season with just 33 per cent of the ball. In recent weeks against Sunderland, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers - three games Leeds took a single one point from - the Whites recorded possession figures of near-and-above 70 per cent but found their opponents too difficult to break down.

This change in tack represented flexibility on Farke's part given the German’s preference for his side to be protagonists in games, as well as the team's durability to withstand pressure, defend resolutely and 'suffer' as centre-forward Bamford put it in a post-match interview.

"We want to stick to our beliefs and processes but we said at half-time, the way Middlesbrough were playing that it was going to be tough and we've got to suffer a bit and to be patient and kind of enjoy the suffering a bit, make sure we're compact. We know we're a good counter-attacking team, and we'll get chances," the 30-year-old said, having ended a six-match drought in front of goal by scoring against his former employers.