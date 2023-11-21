Club eager to keep hold of Leeds United loanee but asking price is 'very high'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will have a lot of decisions to make next summer when a fleet of players return to Elland Road from their respective loan moves. A total of 11 senior players left the club following their relegation from the Premier League, contributing to a hefty exodus.

Of course, which league the Whites will be competing in next season will naturally sway decisions made by both Leeds and the players. Right now, they are in good stead to gain promotion from the Championship, sitting third in the table on 31 points, eight points behind both Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Marc Roca is one player who is out on loan for the 2023/24 season and Real Betis, who snapped him up in July, are eager to keep hold of him beyond this term. However, it's not as simple as that. According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Betis are keen to extend Roca's stay with them but the price for a permanent move set by Leeds is said to be 'very high' and the club are not thought to be in a particularly strong position financially.

Betis simply do not have the funds to bring the midfielder in full-time, and another loan move is also uncertain. If Leeds remain in the Championship next season, Roca could return to the LaLiga side for a second temporary spell, if both clubs are in agreement.

However, if Daniel Farke can guide his team to promotion, this will not be the case. But it seems like this is the only option that will suit Betis, hence their anxiety over Leeds returning to the Premier League.