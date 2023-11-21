New Leeds United minority owners’ identity revealed as report claims 49ers consider additional investment
A report in the United States has claimed a Seattle-based venture capital firm are among the minority investors in Leeds United.
Financial media outlet Bloomberg claim to have seen documents confirming Ackerley Partners involvement as a minority investor in Leeds. It is supposed their ‘strategic capital will be used to boost both the commercial and football operations of the club’ in addition to funding provided by 49ers Enterprises’ majority ownership, which was confirmed over the summer and ratified by Companies House with the changing of directorship in September.
Ackerley, led by brothers Ted and Chris Ackerley are the sons of former Seattle SuperSonics owner Barry, who also founded the WNBA franchise Seattle Storm. The holding company are also said to hold a minority stake in NHL side Seattle Kraken and are believed to have a keen interest in sporting philanthropy.
The YEP understands Ackerley were among the initial tranche of minority investors, such as PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth, and only now has their identity become public, as opposed to reports suggesting their involvement has come about more recently.
Bloomberg do claim the 49ers’ hierarchy at Leeds are considering whether to bring in additional investors as the club launches an assault on automatic promotion, although such reports are as yet unconfirmed.
Leeds confirmed their new-look board of directors over the summer with Andrea Radrizzani, Massimo Marinelli and Sandro Mencucci making way as the former relinquished control of the club. Entrepreneur Rudy Cline-Thomas joined the four-man board now made up by chairman Paraag Marathe, Peter Lowy, Angus Kinnear and Cline-Thomas.
The club also announced a new chief operating officer in Morrie Eisenberg last month, whose business expertise and operations management experience at various California-based companies made him a prime candidate for the newly-established role at Elland Road.