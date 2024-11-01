Clinton Morrison has had his say on Leeds United and Saturday’s visit of Plymouth.

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has outlined his personal expectation for Leeds United’s season with a score prediction for Saturday’s Championship visit of Plymouth Argyle.

Daniel Farke’s Whites and Wayne Rooney’s Pilgrims are approaching the contest at opposite ends of the table, Leeds only outside of the automatic promotion places on goal difference in third but Plymouth just one point clear of the drop zone sat fourth bottom.

Rooney was left fuming by his side’s most recent display last weekend in which they fell 3-0 down at home to Preston North End but the Pilgrims fought back to claim a 3-3 draw which Morrison feels will give Plymouth confidence heading to Elland Road.

Morrison, though, admits he cannot see Rooney’s side taking anything from their trip to West Yorkshire, the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit forecasting a 3-1 home victory as he spoke to freebets.com and declaring Leeds as his personal promotion favourites.

Asked how he thought things were going for Rooney at Plymouth, Morrison reasoned: “It's difficult. Sometimes you have to ask yourself, what do you expect? He doesn't really have the financial backing like other teams in the Championship, so it's always going to be up and down.

"But they have shown character, and it does show the players are playing for the manager when you're three down and somehow you come back and you make it 3-3. "

“They’ve got a manager who when I was playing was actually the best around. As a footballer, he was fantastic. When a guy like that is telling you what to do if you're a striker, then I think only things can only be positive.

“And I think Plymouth, you look at where they are at the moment, it's been a bit of an up and down season, but it's not been as bad as some people are saying for Wayne Rooney, it's been nowhere near as bad. So I think they have just got to keep going. That point that they got on the weekend will give them confidence moving forward.

“Do I expect them to get anything at Leeds? No, because Leeds are, for me, the favorites to get promoted this season with the squad of players that they have got. But that's not Plymouth’s battle. If he could go there and get a point, Wayne really would bite your hand off.”