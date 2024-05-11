Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United kick-off their Championship play-off campaign at Norwich City on Sunday.

Clinton Morrison believes Leeds United will edge a tight play-off campaign to earn an instant Premier League return this month.

Leeds remain in the battle for promotion despite missing out on a top-two place to Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke’s men looked on course to go up automatically as recently as March but one win in six games saw them fall short and end the season with disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after regrouping from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton, Leeds know as few as two wins from three could send them back into the Premier League and as the third-placed team, they are fancied by many. Former Palace striker Morrison knows how tight it will likely be but has backed Farke’s men to do the business.

“I think, me personally, I do think it will be a Leeds vs Southampton final,” Morrison told Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday. “I actually do think it will be a Leeds vs Southampton final, but don’t shout at the TV West Brom and Norwich fans. It’s a difficult one. Leeds, Southampton. I am going to go for Leeds. Leeds will win it - just win it. It will be a close final between them and Southampton.”

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails.

Former interim Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett also backed Leeds to go all the way, having played a role in confirming their semi-final opponents. Rowett was in charge on the final day as the Blues beat Norwich 1-0 at St Andrew’s - a result which saw the Canaries finish the campaign in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Bromwich Albion’s impressive 3-0 final-day win against Preston put them into fifth to set up a semi-final clash against Southampton. Carlos Corberan has experience in the play-offs and former Arsenal midfielder Merson expects the much-admired ex-Leeds coach to produce a stunning result.