Another Leeds United youngsters chance is about to present itself after a recent setback but continued striker progress.

United’s under-21s took in their fourth game of the new Premier League Two Division Two season through Monday night’s fixture at Wolves who subjected the young Whites to a first defeat of the campaign through a 4-1 success.

Young Leeds striker Luca Thomas continued his good start to the new campaign by again finding the net from the penalty spot 12 minutes into the second half after Wolves had taken a 2-0 lead into the break. The hosts, though, hit back with two further strikes to secure themselves a first win of the new season and leave Leeds on three points from four games played.

Despite Thomas netting three goals in three games, the Whites had started the season with three consecutive draws and currently find themselves sat 21st in the 26-team division. But United’s youngsters will have a quick chance to bounce back this weekend in a Saturday lunchtime clash at a Tottenham Hotspur side that sit below them in the early table. Spurs have bagged one win but three losses so far this term and suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Fulham’s under-21s in their most recent clash on Friday night.

GOOD START: For Luca Thomas, right. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Tottenham and Leeds will lock horns in a 12 noon kick-off at Hotspur Way, three hours before Daniel Farke’s first team take on Championship visitors Coventry City at Elland Road. Thomas, 19, has scored in every game he has played in so far this term.