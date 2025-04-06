Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder has made a Leeds United prediction after a fresh promotion race twist.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made a Sheffield United admission upon a fresh setback with a Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland prediction.

Wilder’s side were presented with a chance to kick four points clear of third-placed Leeds in Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Oxford United after Daniel Farke’s Whites only drew 1-1 at Luton Town.

Speaking post match and as quoted by the YEP’s sister title The Star, Wilder admitted his team “didn’t do enough” at Oxford as his side fell to a first defeat in six games.

The Blades boss also predicted that Leeds, Burnley and also fourth-placed Sunderland would “go to the end” as he warned of a slender margin for error.

Sheffield United will return to action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Millwall.

Wilder said: “It'll still be a long 48 hours for the players. We didn't do enough. So we have to suffer the consequences of a below-par performance.

“There’s not an unbelievable margin for error because I think all three teams will go to the end. So, we have to recover pretty quickly because we can't feel sorry for ourselves.

“We can't feel sorry for ourselves as a football club. We've got to get back on the bus, produce a performance on Tuesday night and hopefully put this to bed.

“This is what the Championship is all about, and as everybody talks about. I've managed loads of games in it, and the game is not won on a coupon. It's won on the pitch, and we just didn't do enough to win a game.”

Making a vow about his side, Wilder added: “We’re not going to stop. We’re on 85 points [including the two they were deducted in the summer]. We can’t just go home and sulk and feel sorry for ourselves.”